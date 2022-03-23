Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 274,607 shares during the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 211,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

