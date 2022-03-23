Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to report $230.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.46 million and the lowest is $227.30 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $212.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.