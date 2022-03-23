Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Price Target at GBX 2,595.20

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($34.17).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.39) to GBX 2,750 ($36.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.23) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,542.62 ($33.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 36.83. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,151 ($28.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($43.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,435.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,814.49.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

