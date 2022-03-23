Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price at $3,520.20

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,520.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,400 ($97.42) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($96.10) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $6.50 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 102,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

