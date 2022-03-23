Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price at $3,520.20

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,520.20.
Several analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,400 ($97.42) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($96.10) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $6.50 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
