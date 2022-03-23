Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $47.20

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.