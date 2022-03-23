Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $47.20

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
