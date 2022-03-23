Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $11.33

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 4,274,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -311.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

