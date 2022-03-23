Brokerages Set Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target at $47.00

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portillos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,252,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTLO stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillos has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portillos will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

