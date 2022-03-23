Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $229.75

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.75.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $231.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.