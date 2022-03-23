Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $229.75

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.75.
TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $231.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $239.86.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
