Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price at $66.60

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VSE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in VSE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $46.09 on Friday. VSE has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $587.09 million, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

