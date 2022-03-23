Brokers Issue Forecasts for Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $938,856,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

