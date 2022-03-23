Brokers Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

American Express stock opened at $191.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

