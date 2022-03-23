Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

