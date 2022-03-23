BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 99,440 shares.The stock last traded at $71.12 and had previously closed at $72.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.
The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52.
BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
