BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 99,440 shares.The stock last traded at $71.12 and had previously closed at $72.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Get BRP alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 1,680.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BRP by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.