BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) SVP Andrew J. Herning Sells 5,000 Shares

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BTRS stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BTRS by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BTRS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BTRS by 22.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

