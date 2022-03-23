ByteNext Price Hits $0.0386 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $665,263.61 and approximately $33,718.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.16 or 0.06993016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,237.15 or 1.00220089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044509 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.