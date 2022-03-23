C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

