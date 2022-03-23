Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.57 ($2.82).

Several brokerages recently commented on CNE. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.91) to GBX 227 ($2.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CNE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218 ($2.87). 2,356,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.60 ($2.94). The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.35.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

