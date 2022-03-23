Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.96

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 8514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.13 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

