Callan Capital LLC Has $570,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $192.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

