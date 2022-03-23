Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.67. 1,100,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,450. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,140,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. American Trust acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,197,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

