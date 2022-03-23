Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,503. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.