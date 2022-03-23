Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 296,587 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $31.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.