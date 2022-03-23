Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 296,587 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $31.94.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
