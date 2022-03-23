Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$77.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$79.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.24, for a total transaction of C$103,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,230,325.92. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total value of C$984,067.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,294 shares of company stock worth $14,679,700.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

