Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 969,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,733,000 after purchasing an additional 447,605 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

