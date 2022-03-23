Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

CP stock opened at C$102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.18. The company has a market cap of C$95.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$104.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

