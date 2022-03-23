Capital One Financial Weighs in on Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($8.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($8.60). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($24.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.92) EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

