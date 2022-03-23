CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $39.70

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.74. CareDx shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 3,992 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,724 shares of company stock worth $2,771,629. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

