CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.15. CareMax shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 17,532 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

