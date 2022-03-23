Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,309. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 182,826 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 129,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

