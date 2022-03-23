Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

MO stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.