Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.34

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.34 ($17.96) and traded as high as €18.46 ($20.29). Carrefour shares last traded at €18.36 ($20.18), with a volume of 3,021,480 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

