CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.13

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.36. CatchMark Timber Trust shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 235,243 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $395.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,737,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 375,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

