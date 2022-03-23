Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.45. 20,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

