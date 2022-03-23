Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $83,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

