Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.54

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.54 and last traded at $116.02, with a volume of 580859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.