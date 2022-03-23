Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.54

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.54 and last traded at $116.02, with a volume of 580859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
