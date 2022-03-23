Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after buying an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Celanese by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Celanese by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after buying an additional 212,001 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after buying an additional 164,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.
CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.
Celanese Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
