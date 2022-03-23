Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year.

CLRB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

