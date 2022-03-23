Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

