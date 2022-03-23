Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “
CJPRY opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.25. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
About Central Japan Railway (Get Rating)
Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.
