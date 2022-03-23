Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Read More
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.