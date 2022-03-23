Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP John Dezee Sells 15,287 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CENX opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.41.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
