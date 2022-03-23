Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP John Dezee Sells 15,287 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CENX opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

