Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

