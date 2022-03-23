CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.06

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $22.25. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 3,856 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

