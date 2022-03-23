CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Shares Down 10.4%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFACU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

