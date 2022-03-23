Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.94

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.94 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 15.83 ($0.21), with a volume of 15,504 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.94. The firm has a market cap of £109.14 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson bought 249,119 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £44,841.42 ($59,032.94). Insiders have bought a total of 641,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,145 over the last quarter.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

