Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CHRA opened at $5.03 on Monday. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.