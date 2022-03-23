Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

