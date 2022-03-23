Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.
In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
