Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Up 2.8%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Approximately 118,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 350,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.43 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £5.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.81.

Get Chesterfield Resources alerts:

About Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.