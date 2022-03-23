Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) PT Raised to $18.00

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

REFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

