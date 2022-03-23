Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) PT Raised to $18.00

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.
REFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $20.29.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.