Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

